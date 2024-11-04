State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,139,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $98.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

