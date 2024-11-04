State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,112 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,415,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 360,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.75 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

