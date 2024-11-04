State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 310 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 17,072.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $161.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.31 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $169.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

