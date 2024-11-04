State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 330 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Crocs by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

