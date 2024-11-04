State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $202.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

