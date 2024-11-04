State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NYSE CNMD opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

