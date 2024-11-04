Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

PEG stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

