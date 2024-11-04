Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

