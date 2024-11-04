Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,287,000 after buying an additional 146,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,862,000 after buying an additional 103,833 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 935,418 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

TRNO opened at $59.90 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.29%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

