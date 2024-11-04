Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Target were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $150.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

