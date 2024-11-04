Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $294.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

