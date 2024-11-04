Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,253 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.