Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

