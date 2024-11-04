Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 822.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,495 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 56.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Broadcom by 148.0% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $168.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

