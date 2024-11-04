Stephens Inc. AR Sells 110 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.65 and a one year high of $201.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

