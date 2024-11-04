Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,054.90 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,310.31 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,050.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,807.21.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

