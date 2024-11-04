Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after buying an additional 679,974 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

