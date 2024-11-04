Stifel Canada Expects Higher Earnings for Gildan Activewear

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

