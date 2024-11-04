STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

