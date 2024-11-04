StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Price Performance
BLRX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.48. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
