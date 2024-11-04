StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

