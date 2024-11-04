StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
