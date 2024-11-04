StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSPR

InspireMD Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. InspireMD accounts for 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.