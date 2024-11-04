StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

AAN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,565 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $4,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $9,711,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

