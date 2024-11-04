StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

