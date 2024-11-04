StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60,547 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 145,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 55,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

