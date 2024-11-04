Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $50.91 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

