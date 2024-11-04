Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.23.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

TVE opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00. Insiders have acquired 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

