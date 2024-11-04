Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of TARS opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,904,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $12,640,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 322,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

