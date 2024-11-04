Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Hold Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

