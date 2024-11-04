Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Increased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 561.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

TTEK stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

