Tevis Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $222.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

