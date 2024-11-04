The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

