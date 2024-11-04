TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$14.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.05. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders sold a total of 120,217 shares of company stock worth $1,397,220 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 target price on TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TA

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.