TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

