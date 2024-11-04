TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.22. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,272. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,272. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $631,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 67.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

