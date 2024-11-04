UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.