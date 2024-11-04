Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

