United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $742.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $742.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $793.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $781.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $419.81 and a 1 year high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

