US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,125 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.