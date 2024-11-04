US Bancorp DE Acquires 8,813 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

