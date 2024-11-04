US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $78.75 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.