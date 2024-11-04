US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $81.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

