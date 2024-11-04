US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

