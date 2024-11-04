US Bancorp DE Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

