US Bancorp DE Has $5.96 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after buying an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,792,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.3 %

PEG stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.