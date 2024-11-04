US Bancorp DE Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $357.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.87. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $225.32 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

