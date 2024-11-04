US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

PLTR stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,605. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.