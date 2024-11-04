US Bancorp DE Sells 61,202 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $43.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

