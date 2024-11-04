US Bancorp DE Sells 8,662 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $200.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

