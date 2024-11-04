US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

